Las Vegas Casino Owner Gives $500,000 To Anti-Pot Campaign

The latest major donation to the campaign against legal recreational marijuana in Arizona comes from Las Vegas casino owner Sheldon Adelson, who donated $500,000 last week.

Adelson's donation joins the ranks of other business owners who have funded Arizonans for Responsible Drug Policy, which opposes Proposition 205. The campaign has raised about $4.3 million to oppose the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Adelson gave about $5 million in 2014 to oppose medical marijuana in Florida and this year has spent $2 million opposing recreational pot in Nevada, his home state, and $1 million to oppose it in Massachusetts.

The campaign has gotten other major donations, including $1 million from Discount Tire Co. on Oct. 12. Insys Therapeutics, a Chandler-based pharmaceutical company developing medicinal cannabinoids, gave $500,000 in August.