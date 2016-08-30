Legal Pot Measure Backers Sue Over Ballot Language

Backers of a voter initiative legalizing recreational marijuana are suing Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan over the ballot description voters will see in November.

Monday's lawsuit seeks changes to the language describing Proposition that 205 Reagan chose to present to voters.

The Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol says Reagan left out important information, including that a new 15 percent marijuana tax would mainly go to schools. They also allege the description wrongly says marijuana will be legal for people over 21, when it should be 21 and older.

Reagan spokesman Matt Roberts had no comment other than to say the office needs clarity from the courts.

The ballot language needs to be finalized by Wednesday.

The state Supreme Court is considering a separate challenge by Proposition 205 opponents.



