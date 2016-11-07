Arizona General Election 2016 Voter Information

Arizona voters head to the polls Tue, Nov. 8 for the 2016 U.S. general election. The primary focus this election, of course, is the presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. Libertarian Gary Johnson and Green Party Candidate Jill Stein also appear on the ballot.

Voters will also weigh in on a wide variety of local, state and national candidates and initiatives. Polls are open statewide from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early ballots cannot be mailed at this point and must be dropped off at county polling sites or authorized locations to be counted. County-by-county links for voter identification requirements, polling locations, election results, and other general information is below.

What Else is on the Ballot?

Republican incumbent John McCain and Democratic Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick are competing for one of Arizona’s two U.S. Senate seats. In addition, all nine of Arizona’s congressional districts are up for a vote. In northern and eastern Arizona’s CD1, Democrat Tom O’Halleran takes on Republican Paul Babeu for that district’s open seat. Republican Paul Gosar is defending his seat against Democrat Mikel Weisser in CD4, which includes much of central and western Arizona.

Arizonans will decide two statewide ballot initiatives. Proposition 205 would legalize and tax recreational marijuana in the state, and Prop 206 would raise Arizona’s minimum wage to $12 per hour by 2020. Flagstaff voters will also decide another local minimum wage increase to $15 an hour over the next five years.

All seats in the state house and senate are up for grabs, including legislative districts 1, 5, 6 and 7 in northern and central Arizona. Democrats Tom Chabin and Bill Mundell along with Republicans Bob Burns, Boyd Dunn and Andy Tobin are competing for three positions on the state’s Corporation Commission. One Arizona Supreme Court justice as well as several court of appeals judges are also on the ballot.

For a rundown of all candidates and statewide issues, see: http://apps.azsos.gov/election/2016/General/home.htm

Arizonans can verify if their early ballots have been counted here: https://voter.azsos.gov/VoterView/AbsenteeBallotSearch.do

General election information and results from the secretary of state can be found here: https://www.azsos.gov/elections/voting-election/election-information

COCONINO COUNTY

Polling places: http://coconino.az.gov/DocumentCenter/View/12868

Voter Identification info: http://www.coconino.az.gov/DocumentCenter/View/12941

Election night results: http://www.coconino.az.gov/elections

Early ballot drop-off locations:

–Any polling place on Election Day between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

–Coconino County General Services Building, 110 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff.

–Coconino County Health Community Services Building, 2625 N. King St., Flagstaff

MOHAVE COUNTY

General info: https://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=118&cid=134

Election results: https://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=118&cid=883

NAVAJO COUNTY

Polling places: http://www.navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Elections/Polling-Places

Election results: http://www.navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Elections/Election-Results

APACHE COUNTY

Polling places: http://www.co.apache.az.us/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/2016-Polling-Places-.-MOVED-for-EVEN-Year-Primary-and-General-Elections.....pdf

General info and results: http://www.co.apache.az.us/elections/

Voter identification: http://www.co.apache.az.us/elections/id-required-at-the-polling-place/

YAVAPAI COUNTY

General election info: www.yavapai.us/electionsvr