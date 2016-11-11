© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Science and Innovations

How To See November’s Extra-Close ‘Supermoon’

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published November 11, 2016 at 5:00 AM MST
NASA/Bill Ingalls
An unusually bright “supermoon” will appear in the sky Sunday night and Monday morning. From the Arizona Science Desk, Melissa Sevigny reports on how to see it.

The moon’s at its fullest just before dawn Monday morning… but it also will look spectacular as it rises Sunday night, with mountains or buildings on the skyline making it seem extra-large.

It will be bigger and brighter than usual. That’s because it’s a perigee moon, the astronomical term for when the Moon is nearest to Earth in its orbit. When perigee coincides with a full moon, it’s called a “supermoon.”

There are usually several supermoons each year. This one is special. The moon’s making its closest approach to our planet since 1948 and it won’t be this close again for another 18 years.

Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
