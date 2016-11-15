© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon West Passes 1 Million Mark For Annual Visitors

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 15, 2016 at 7:52 AM MST
Officials say Grand Canyon West has passed the 1 million mark for visitors this year.

The West Rim tourism business topped 1 million annual guests for the first time last December. That was an increase of more than 13 percent from 2014.

Visitors keep flocking to the Grand Canyon Skywalk, the Hualapai Lodge and other Grand Canyon West tourism experiences such as a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon, a horseback ride and a pontoon boat adventure along the Colorado River.

Grand Canyon West is operated by the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and owned by the Hualapai Tribe.

The corporation oversees operations of Grand Canyon Skywalk, Hualapai River Runners, Hualapai Ranch, Walapai Market and the Hualapai Lodge.

Final attendance for 2016 is expected to top more than 1.1 million visitors.

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkGrand CanyonHualapai Tribe
Associated Press
Related Content