Senator John McCain Says Any Russia Reset ‘Unacceptable’

A leading Republican voice on national security matters said Tuesday that any attempt by the incoming Trump administration to reset relations with Russia would be ‘‘unacceptable.’’

In a statement, Senator John McCain of Arizona said the price of starting anew with Moscow would be US complicity in the ‘‘butchery of the Syrian people’’ being carried out by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad.



President-elect Donald Trump and Puti spoke by telephone Monday about future efforts to improve US-Russian ties. Trump said in a statement that he is looking forward to having a ‘‘strong and enduring relationship with Russia.’’

McCain, the Armed Services Committee chairman, dismissed Putin as a former KGB agent who has plunged his country into tyranny, murdered his political rivals, and threatened US allies.