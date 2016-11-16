© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Senator John McCain Says Any Russia Reset ‘Unacceptable’

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 16, 2016 at 8:15 AM MST
mccain1.jpg
Washington Times
/

A leading Republican voice on national security matters said Tuesday that any attempt by the incoming Trump administration to reset relations with Russia would be ‘‘unacceptable.’’

In a statement, Senator John McCain of Arizona said the price of starting anew with Moscow would be US complicity in the ‘‘butchery of the Syrian people’’ being carried out by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Assad.

 
President-elect Donald Trump and Puti spoke by telephone Monday about future efforts to improve US-Russian ties. Trump said in a statement that he is looking forward to having a ‘‘strong and enduring relationship with Russia.’’

McCain, the Armed Services Committee chairman, dismissed Putin as a former KGB agent who has plunged his country into tyranny, murdered his political rivals, and threatened US allies.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Senator John McCainDonald TrumpPutinforeign policy
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content