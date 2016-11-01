© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

John Kasich Writes In GOP Sen. John McCain For President

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 1, 2016 at 7:39 AM MST
GTY_john_kasich_jt_150517_16x9_992.jpg
Darren McCollester/Getty Images
John Kasich has cast his presidential ballot — for 2008 Republican nominee John McCain.

Spokesman Chris Schrimpf says the Ohio governor voted straight-ticket Republican in the rest of the contests. And he's given $2,700 from his presidential political committee, Kasich for America, to every Republican in a competitive Senate race.

The former Republican presidential candidate has been critical of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Schrimpf says in making his vote Kasich "went with someone he could support and also kept his commitment and demonstrated his support for down-ballot Republicans."

The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that Kasich's vote will not count, because McCain is not one of the certified write-in candidates on the Ohio ballot.

