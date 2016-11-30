© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Highway To North Rim Of Grand Canyon Closes Thursday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 30, 2016 at 8:15 AM MST
SR671.jpg
Arizona Department of
/

The 43-mile-long highway to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon closes Thursday for the winter.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says State Route 67 will be closed about a half-mile south of its junction with US 89A at Jacob Lake.

Most visitor facilities on the North Rim are already closed for the winter.

The highway is scheduled to reopen in mid-May along with North Rim lodges, campgrounds and other amenities.

The South Rim remains open all year.

Associated Press
