Trump Names House PR Person To Staff, Treasurer As Adviser

President-elect Donald Trump has named Arizona House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham to a press relations post on his transition team and added state Treasurer Jeff DeWit as a special adviser for operations.

Grisham has been on leave from her Arizona job since shortly after the Legislature adjourned in May working on press matters for the Trump campaign. She said in a text message Wednesday that she will traveling with Trump to handle the press pool.

She also confirmed that she will be formally leaving her Arizona House job, although she didn't set a date.

DeWit says his new role as special adviser for operations is a volunteer post that won't take a large amount of his time. DeWit served as chief operating officer for the Trump campaign beginning in June.