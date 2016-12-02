© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
NAU To Consider Sanctuary Campus Status

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published December 2, 2016 at 5:00 AM MST
President-elect Donald Trump has promised mass deportations upon taking office. Many universities, colleges and community colleges are responding by adopting Sanctuary Campus status, which pledges certain protections to undocumented students registered in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, or DACA. Next week, Northern Arizona University will decide whether it will become a Sanctuary Campus. KNAU’s Gillian Ferris spoke with Dr. Gioia Woods, an NAU humanities professor and co-author of the local petition

Gillian Ferris
