NAU To Consider Sanctuary Campus Status

President-elect Donald Trump has promised mass deportations upon taking office. Many universities, colleges and community colleges are responding by adopting Sanctuary Campus status, which pledges certain protections to undocumented students registered in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, or DACA. Next week, Northern Arizona University will decide whether it will become a Sanctuary Campus. KNAU’s Gillian Ferris spoke with Dr. Gioia Woods, an NAU humanities professor and co-author of the local petition.