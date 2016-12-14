© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

New Jaguar Confirmed in Southern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 14, 2016 at 1:49 PM MST
Arizona Game and Fish Department officials have confirmed a new jaguar has been spotted in the state. 

The announcement comes one week after a trail camera in the mountains near Sierra Vista snapped a photo of the cat. Scientists analyzed spot patterns to determine the jaguar has never been seen before in Arizona. State officials say the closest known breeding pair is still more than 130 miles south of the Mexican border. The only other known jaguar in Arizona is a male called “El Jefe”. He hasn’t been spotted since last year. Jaguars used to have a larger population in the Southwest, but they declined due to human interference. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsArizona Department of Game and Fish
