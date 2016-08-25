© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Bald Eagle Population In Arizona On The Upswing

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 25, 2016 at 7:54 AM MST
Arizona Game and Fish Department
Photo by Bruce Taubert
/

Wildlife officials say bald eagles are surpassing population expectations in Arizona.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said Thursday that the birds have had record-breaking numbers this year in breeding areas, eggs laid and young hatched.

Biologists say at least 93 eggs were laid and 78 of those hatched.

Game and Fish bald eagle management coordinator Kenneth Jacobson says bald eagles have been nesting in less typical habitats and even in areas close to human activity.

Jacobson says the presence of people did not disturb adult eagles. Bald eagles in Arizona breed typically from December through June.

Bald eagles were taken off the federal Endangered Species Act in 2007.

They remain protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News EnvironmentEndangered SpeciesArizona Department of Game and FishBald Eagle
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content