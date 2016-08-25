Bald Eagle Population In Arizona On The Upswing

Wildlife officials say bald eagles are surpassing population expectations in Arizona.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said Thursday that the birds have had record-breaking numbers this year in breeding areas, eggs laid and young hatched.

Biologists say at least 93 eggs were laid and 78 of those hatched.

Game and Fish bald eagle management coordinator Kenneth Jacobson says bald eagles have been nesting in less typical habitats and even in areas close to human activity.

Jacobson says the presence of people did not disturb adult eagles. Bald eagles in Arizona breed typically from December through June.

Bald eagles were taken off the federal Endangered Species Act in 2007.

They remain protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.