Glen Canyon Dam to Operate for at Least Another 20 Years

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 16, 2016 at 3:53 PM MST
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation

The U.S. Department of the Interior has agreed to manage the Glen Canyon Dam for at least another twenty years. 

Interior Secretary Sally Jewell says the decision comes after an environmental study and consulting with various states and the Navajo Nation. The plan also calls for a continued use of high flow experiments which are used to restore sand bars and habitats along the river. The new plan does not change the amount of water states and agencies get from the Colorado River.

Critics of Glen Canyon Dam say it’s obsolete and the Lake Powell reservoir is too wasteful. 

