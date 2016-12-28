© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Polygamous Leader Seth Jeffs Set For Change Of Plea Hearing

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 28, 2016 at 7:33 AM MST
JEFFS1.jpg
AP Photo
/

Another high-ranking polygamous group leader appears ready to take a plea deal in a multimillion dollar food-stamp fraud case.

Seth Jeffs has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Salt Lake City. He runs the group's South Dakota compound and is a brother of the sect's imprisoned leader, Warren Jeffs.

Last week, fellow defendant John Wayman agreed to a plea deal that secured his release from jail after six months.

Seth Jeffs and Wayman are among 11 people charged in February on accusations of funneling followers' food stamp benefits into front companies and using them to fund leaders' lavish lifestyles.

Another high-profile defendant, Lyle Jeffs, remains on the run after escaping home confinement this summer.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News FLDScrimeWarren Jeffsfood stamps
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content