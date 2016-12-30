Arizona Supreme Court Refuses To Block Minimum Wage Boost

The Arizona Supreme Court has refused to temporarily block a minimum wage boost approved by voters that affects hundreds of thousands of low-wage workers.

The high court on Thursday rejected the request for a stay intended to block the increase until justices decide whether to take up a full challenge to the new law at their February conference.

Proposition 206 was approved by 58 percent of Arizona voters in November. It raises the minimum wages from $8.05 an hour to $10 an hour on Jan. 1 and to $12 in 2020.

The Arizona Chamber of Commerce sued, saying the measure didn't have a funding source for new state costs and illegally included a second subject, mandatory sick pay.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP legislative leaders urged the court to block the raise.