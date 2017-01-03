4 Killed In Plane Crash Near Payson

Searchers in Gila County, Arizona , have found four bodies inside the wreckage of a small plane that was reported overdue on a flight from Scottsdale to Telluride, Colorado.

County Sheriff Adam Shepherd said it was spotted crashed north of Payson on the rugged Mogollon Rim early Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office was advised of the missing Cessna 210 just before 10 p.m. Monday.

The plane reportedly carried two adults and two children.

Shepherd said rescuers had to hike nearly an hour to the site after the wreckage was spotted from the air. No identities have been released.