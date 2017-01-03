AZ Congressional Delegation Has 2 New Faces
Arizona’s congressional delegation was sworn in to office today. Most are returning members with the exception of Democrat Tom O’Halleran and Republican Andy Biggs.
O’Halleran took the seat held by Ann Kirkpatrick who ran an unsuccessful senate campaign against John McCain. The district encompases most of northeastern Arizona. Andy Biggs is a former Arizona State Senate President and represents a conservative leaning district in and around Mesa, Gilbert and Chandler.