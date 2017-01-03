© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Congressional Delegation Has 2 New Faces

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 3, 2017 at 3:56 PM MST
o_halleran_1.jpg

Arizona’s congressional delegation was sworn in to office today. Most are returning members with the exception of Democrat Tom O’Halleran and Republican Andy Biggs. 

O’Halleran took the seat held by Ann Kirkpatrick who ran an unsuccessful senate campaign against John McCain. The district encompases most of northeastern Arizona. Andy Biggs is a former Arizona State Senate President and represents a conservative leaning district in and around Mesa, Gilbert and Chandler.  

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Andy BiggsCongressional District 1
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
Related Content