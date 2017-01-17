© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

ADEQ to Test for Lead in School Drinking Water Statewide

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 17, 2017 at 3:51 PM MST

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality plans to test for lead in the drinking water of more than a thousand schools across the state.

Officials say while a school’s water provider might be in compliance with regulations, there is concern that lead levels can increase once it goes through the school’s plumbing. Toxins can also build up in the water system of the buildings because of long periods of no use like summer break and winter holidays. ADEQ officials the test is precautionary. 

KNAU and Arizona News Local News
KNAU STAFF
