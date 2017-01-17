ADEQ to Test for Lead in School Drinking Water Statewide

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality plans to test for lead in the drinking water of more than a thousand schools across the state.

Officials say while a school’s water provider might be in compliance with regulations, there is concern that lead levels can increase once it goes through the school’s plumbing. Toxins can also build up in the water system of the buildings because of long periods of no use like summer break and winter holidays. ADEQ officials the test is precautionary.