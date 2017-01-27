ADOT Considers Reversible Lanes on I-17
Arizona Department of Transportation officials are considering adding reversible lanes to a section of Interstate 17 between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point.
It’s one of several options the agency is reviewing to increase capacity of the freeway. With few detours, the interstate can pile up with traffic after accidents. Preliminary estimates put the project's cost at about $125 million. ADOT officials say while there's currently no funding for the project available they're looking for solutions.