© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT Considers Reversible Lanes on I-17

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 27, 2017 at 4:15 PM MST
I-17.jpg
KTVK

Arizona Department of Transportation officials are considering adding reversible lanes to a section of Interstate 17 between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point.
 
 

It’s one of several options the agency is reviewing to increase capacity of the freeway. With few detours, the interstate can pile up with traffic after accidents. Preliminary estimates put the project's cost at about $125 million. ADOT officials say while there's currently no funding for the project available they're looking for solutions.
 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsADOT
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
Related Content