Arizonans May Be Eligible For Western Union Restitution

KNAU STAFF
Published January 31, 2017 at 3:19 PM MST

As many as 10,000 Arizonans may be eligible for restitution from Western Union after the settlement of a lawsuit. 

The suit stems from a money wiring scam which duped people into sending money through Western Union. Under the settlement, the company must increase training, crack down on scams and pay more than half a billion dollars in restitution to fraud victims. Individuals who may be entitled to a settlement share are being asked to contact the U.S. Justice Department. 

KNAU STAFF
