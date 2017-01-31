Arizonans May Be Eligible For Western Union Restitution

As many as 10,000 Arizonans may be eligible for restitution from Western Union after the settlement of a lawsuit.

The suit stems from a money wiring scam which duped people into sending money through Western Union. Under the settlement, the company must increase training, crack down on scams and pay more than half a billion dollars in restitution to fraud victims. Individuals who may be entitled to a settlement share are being asked to contact the U.S. Justice Department.