Flagstaff Council Sets Meeting On Minimum Wage Increase

Associated Press
Published February 6, 2017 at 7:47 AM MST
MONEY.jpg

The Flagstaff City Council will meet on Feb. 14 for a special meeting to consider options regarding a voter-approved minimum wage increase that has sharply divided the community.

Voters in Flagstaff this past election approved a new minimum wage of $15 an hour.

Arizona voters also approved a minimum wage increase statewide, but it's lower than the Flagstaff one.

A group called Elevate Flagstaff petitioned to amend local law and keep Flagstaff minimum wage at the state minimum. They say keeping it lower will protect jobs, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

But others support the increase, saying they can barely get by on anything lower.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
