© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Family of Slain AZ Aid Worker Make Donation in Daughter's Name

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 7, 2017 at 4:15 PM MST
mueller_2.jpg
NBC News

The parents of a Prescott aid worker captured and killed by the Islamic State have made a donation to the organization they said did not do enough to help their daughter. 

Carl and Marsha Mueller made the $122,000 donation to Doctors Without Borders. Their daughter, Kayla, was abducted in 2013 outside one of the organization's hospitals in Syria. The Muellers told the Prescott Daily Courier they believe Doctors Without Borders does important work, and their earlier criticism was not meant to do harm to the organization, but to hold it accountable for "the decision they made to leave a fellow humanitarian behind". Donations to the organization dropped off after the Mueller's interview on 20/20. U.S. officials say Kayla Mueller was kidnapped and tortured for two years by members of ISIS. Her death was confirmed in 2015. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Local News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF
Related Content