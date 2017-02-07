© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Seasonal Firefighters Exempt From Federal Hiring Freeze

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 7, 2017 at 4:23 PM MST
State Senator Jeff Flake says in a Tweet that seasonal firefighters will be exempt from a federal hiring freeze imposed by President Donald Trump. 

Flake and other Arizona lawmakers were concerned the freeze could apply to seasonal wild land firefighters, which they believed put the state at risk for damage from catastrophic wildfires. Federal agencies, including the Forest Service, hire thousands of seasonal fire staff each year. Other exemptions to the freeze include military personnel and the U.S. Postal Service. 

