© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Federal Hiring Freeze Creates Uncertainty for Forest Service Firefighters

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published February 1, 2017 at 12:33 PM MST
jeff-flake-donald-trump.jpg
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group/Getty Images
/

An Arizona senator wants to clarify whether President Trump’s recent federal hiring freeze extends to seasonal wildland firefighters. Republican Jeff Flake is concerned the U.S. Forest Service won’t have the necessary personnel this year. Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Sen. Flake said fires pose a significant risk to Arizona’s environment, water supply and economy. He said any action that could compromise the ability to fight wildfires is unacceptable. 

Four other members of Arizona's congressional delegation sent a separate letter Wednesday about the hiring freeze. Democrats Tom O'Halleran and Kyrsten Sinema along with Republicans Andy Biggs and Trent Franks told the U.S. Office of Personnel Management that "an inability to hire seasonal firefighters to combat wildfires would seriously threaten public safety."

Guidelines released this week by the new administration allow for some seasonal workers under the hiring freeze, but the language isn’t specific. Officials with the Forest Service are currently reviewing the guidelines to better understand how the freeze might affect seasonal firefighters.

The Forest Service typically employs close to 10,000 seasonal fire personnel each year.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Trent FrankscongressJeff FlakewildfireKyrsten SinemaAndy BiggsForest ServiceLocal NewsforestDonald TrumpTom O'HalleranFire Season 2017
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content