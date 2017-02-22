© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Navajo Budget and Finance Committee Disapproves Escalade

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 22, 2017 at 3:21 PM MST

The Navajo Nation Council Budget and Finance Committee has come out against the proposed Grand Canyon Escalade Project. 

Members voted 3-1 to recommend that the full council should not pass the bill that would green light the project. Some members of the committee had concerns about water supplies, revenue benefits, community input and other logistics. The Escalade would create an entertainment center and gondola from the canyon’s rim to the confluence of the Colorado and Little Colorado Rivers. Supporters say it’ll provide jobs and revenue to the tribe, while opponents say it’ll damage sacred sites and ecosystems. The bill now moves to the full council. 

KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsEscalade Project
KNAU STAFF
