Ex-Flagstaff Police Officer Indicted For Aggravated Assault

A former Flagstaff police officer has been indicted for punching a woman in the face while trying to arrest her in an incident captured on video last November.

The case against Jeff Bonar was referred to the Mohave County Attorney's Office to make the final charging decision.

Flagstaff police announced Wednesday that an indictment was issued for two counts of aggravated assault.

Bonar resigned Jan. 4 after a disciplinary board recommended he be fired.

Police officials say Bonar violated at least six department policies, including displaying excessive force.

The Nov. 16 incident occurred as Marissa Morris and her boyfriend were being evicted.

A video shot by the brother-in-law of Morris' boyfriend was widely circulated on social media.

Police say Bonar was wearing a body camera, but it wasn't turned on.