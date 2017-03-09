15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Shooting At Flagstaff Rec Center
Authorities say a Flagstaff teenager has been arrested in last week's shooting at a Flagstaff recreation center that left one man dead.
Flagstaff police say 15-year-old Fernando Enriquez was taken into custody Tuesday night after being released from a hospital.
He's been booked into the Coconino County Jail and police say he'll be charged as an adult in the case.
Police say the shooting occurred last Friday evening in a bathroom at the Hal Jensen Rec Center.
They say 20-year-old Jacob Allen of Flagstaff was declared dead at the scene.
Police say two guns were involved in the shooting and one has been recovered.
Investigators say the shooting wasn't a random act. A possible motive hasn't been released by police yet.