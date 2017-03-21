Man Who Showed Signs Of Marijuana Use Strikes Girl With Car

Authorities say a 32-year-old man who showed signs of impairment from recent marijuana use has been arrested after he struck a 14-year-old girl with his vehicle as she was crossing a street in the San Tan Valley.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the girl suffered extensive road-rash injuries to her legs and minor head trauma in the March 9 collision.

The agency says the man struck the girl after he failed to halt at a stop sign.

The driver is a medical-marijuana card holder.

Investigators say the man's identity hasn't been released because they are awaiting results from his toxicology test.

He was charged with drunken driving, aggravated assault and felony endangerment.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says it's still illegal for medical-marijuana card holders to drive impaired.