Officials: Suspect Drunk Before Officer's Death

Investigators say the man accused of killing a Navajo Nation police officer responding to a domestic violence call had spent the afternoon drinking and was intoxicated the night of the shooting.

A criminal complaint released Tuesday outlines the call that sent Officer Houston James Largo to a rural home in western New Mexico. It also details what happened on a dark road near that home on the nation's largest American Indian reservation.

The complaint accuses Kirby Cleveland of shooting Largo with a .22-caliber rifle after the officer stopped a truck that was taking him home.

It says Cleveland told his wife that he had shot Largo and that she needed to help the officer.

Cleveland has been charged with murder and made his first appearance in federal court in Albuquerque on Tuesday. A judge ordered an attorney to be appointed for him.