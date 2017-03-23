© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Tribal Members Oppose Border Wall, Protesting McCain

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 23, 2017 at 10:40 AM MST
tohono_oodham_nation.jpg
http://nativenewsonline.net/
/

A group of Tohono O'odham tribal members plans on protesting President Donald Trump's proposed border wall outside Sen. John McCain's Tucson office on Thursday.

The group, known as Indivisible Tohono, says it wants McCain to listen to concerns about the proposed wall and how it would negatively affect the tribe.

The Tohono O'odham Nation sits on about 75 miles along the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona.

The group has been critical of plans to build a border wall that Trump says will keep smugglers and immigrants out.

Members of the group say life on the reservation is already riddled with Border Patrol checkpoints, vehicle barriers and large towers.

The area near Sells, Arizona, has in the past been a busy crossing area for migrants and smugglers.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Indian CountryMexicoTohono O'odhamborder patrolBorder
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content