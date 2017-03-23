Tribal Members Oppose Border Wall, Protesting McCain

A group of Tohono O'odham tribal members plans on protesting President Donald Trump's proposed border wall outside Sen. John McCain's Tucson office on Thursday.

The group, known as Indivisible Tohono, says it wants McCain to listen to concerns about the proposed wall and how it would negatively affect the tribe.

The Tohono O'odham Nation sits on about 75 miles along the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona.

The group has been critical of plans to build a border wall that Trump says will keep smugglers and immigrants out.

Members of the group say life on the reservation is already riddled with Border Patrol checkpoints, vehicle barriers and large towers.

The area near Sells, Arizona, has in the past been a busy crossing area for migrants and smugglers.