© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Feds Arrest Suspected Shooter Of Border Agent Brian Terry

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 13, 2017 at 8:53 AM MST
BRIANTERRY1.jpg
Associated Press
/

Authorities have arrested the suspected shooter in the 2010 killing of a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death exposed a bungled gun-tracking operation by the federal government.

A U.S. marshal for the District of Arizona tells The Arizona Republic that Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes was arrested in Mexico on Wednesday.

Osorio-Arellanes was one of two men who remained fugitives in the December 2010 murder of 40-year-old Brian Terry, whose death exposed Fast and Furious, in which agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives allowed criminals to buy guns with the intention of tracking the weapons.

But the agency lost most of the guns, including two that were found at scene of Terry's death. The operation set off a political firestorm.

Four other men involved in the killing have been convicted or have pleaded guilty in federal court to murder charges.

Fox News was first to report the arrest.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimeborder patrolBorder
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content