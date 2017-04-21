© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Officials Confirm Deaths of Two Endangered Wolf Pups

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 21, 2017 at 11:06 AM MST
Mexican_Gray_Wolf.jpg

Wildlife officials have confirmed that two endangered Mexican gray wolf pups died last month.

The Arizona Department of Game and Fish detailed the cases in a monthly report released Thursday.

The agency says a female pup with the Hoodoo Pack was found dead in Arizona in March. The cause remains under investigation.

A male pup with Arizona's Bluestem Pack died after being captured for a medical evaluation. Officials say testing confirmed the animal had canine distemper.

The most recent survey conducted by federal and state officials involved in the reintroduction program showed at least 113 wolves spread between Arizona and New Mexico. That marked an improvement over the previous year.

The survey also showed that 50 wild-born pups survived in 2016 compared with half that the previous year.

