KNAU and Arizona News

Bill Banning Background Checks on Private Gun Sales Moves to Gov. Ducey’s Desk

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 24, 2017 at 4:25 PM MST
gun_sales.jpg
Jim Young
/
Reuters

The Arizona Legislature has passed a bill that would bar state and local governments from requiring background checks on private party gun sales.

 

The measure would prevent areas from requiring a third party or the use of background checks in the transfer of any personal property. Republican Senator Gail Griffin's proposal would block municipalities from closing the so-called "gun show loophole."

Supporters of Senate Bill 1122 say it would protect Arizonans' sale or gifting of personal property regardless of the item.

Opponents say the legislation is overly broad and could lead to unintended consequences.

The House's 32-23 vote Monday sends the legislation to Governor Doug Ducey's desk because the Senate already approved it on a 16-14 vote in March.

KNAU and Arizona News gunsLocal News
Associated Press
Associated Press
