Closing Arguments Set At NAU Shooting Trial

Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday at the trial of a former Northern Arizona University student charged with murder and assault for fatally shooting one student and wounding three others.

Steven Jones contends that he fired his handgun in self-defense after being punched in the face by intoxicated people during a confrontation in October 2015 near the university's campus in Flagstaff.

Prosecutors argue Jones wasn't justified in using lethal force and portrayed him as the aggressor who chose to introduce the gun into an argument.

They say he could have walked away from the fight without resorting to gunfire.

The shooting killed Colin Brough and wounded Nicholas Piring, Nicholas Prato and Kyle Zeintek.

Jones has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

Prosecutors didn't seek the death penalty.