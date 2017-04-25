© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Closing Arguments Set At NAU Shooting Trial

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 25, 2017 at 7:52 AM MST
steven_jones1_0.jpg
Matthew Strissel/The Lumberjack
/

Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday at the trial of a former Northern Arizona University student charged with murder and assault for fatally shooting one student and wounding three others.

 

Steven Jones contends that he fired his handgun in self-defense after being punched in the face by intoxicated people during a confrontation in October 2015 near the university's campus in Flagstaff.

Prosecutors argue Jones wasn't justified in using lethal force and portrayed him as the aggressor who chose to introduce the gun into an argument.

They say he could have walked away from the fight without resorting to gunfire.

The shooting killed Colin Brough and wounded Nicholas Piring, Nicholas Prato and Kyle Zeintek.

Jones has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

Prosecutors didn't seek the death penalty.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News FlagstaffNAULocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content