Witness Testimony Begins In NAU Shooting Trial

One of three Northern Arizona University students wounded in a 2015 shooting says he heard his best friend arguing with the shooter but didn't hear the fatal gunshots.

Nick Piring testified Thursday in the trial of former NAU student Steven Jones, who's accused of killing 20-year-old Colin Brough near the university's Flagstaff campus in October 2015.

Piring was shot in the arm and hip. Two other students were wounded.

Jones has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and multiple aggravated assault charges.

Prosecutors say Jones' actions were premeditated when he retrieved his gun from his vehicle and shot four people.

Jones' attorney says his client had been bullied and was scared before the shooting.

Prosecutors are not pursuing the death penalty in the trial, which began Wednesday and is expected to last five weeks.