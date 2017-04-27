© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Diane Douglas Calls for Tax Hike for Teacher Salaries

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 27, 2017 at 1:09 PM MST
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas is calling for a tax hike to increase teacher pay.

She wants to continue an existing sales tax that expires in 2020, and increase it from 6/10 of a percent to a full percent. Douglas says the additional funds could increase salaries by about $5,000 a year. Douglas’ proposal would require voter approval. Governor Doug Ducey also wants the tax extended but doesn't favor an increase. Arizona's teachers are among the lowest paid in the country and the state is experiencing a shortage of qualified educators

