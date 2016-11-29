© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Education Chief Wants More Money for Teachers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 29, 2016
AZ Central

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas has released a new funding proposal aimed at giving pay raises to teachers, repairing school facilities and buying new school buses.

Douglas' 2017 "AZ Kids Can't Wait" education plan unveiled Tuesday would give Arizona's public schools $680 million to pay for the improvements and changes.

Of the $680 million, $200 million would be given to schools without strings attached; $140 million just for boosting teacher salaries; a combined $60 million to increase rural transportation funding and address teacher recruitment; and $280 million to address schools' capital funding needs.

Douglas will need to work with Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Legislature to make the funding plan a reality and also work with the Board of Education to push through many of her proposals.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
