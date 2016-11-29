AZ Education Chief Wants More Money for Teachers

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas has released a new funding proposal aimed at giving pay raises to teachers, repairing school facilities and buying new school buses.

Douglas' 2017 "AZ Kids Can't Wait" education plan unveiled Tuesday would give Arizona's public schools $680 million to pay for the improvements and changes.

Of the $680 million, $200 million would be given to schools without strings attached; $140 million just for boosting teacher salaries; a combined $60 million to increase rural transportation funding and address teacher recruitment; and $280 million to address schools' capital funding needs.