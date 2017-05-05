Escaped Arizona Sex Offender Arrested In North Dakota

Authorities say a potentially dangerous sex offender who escaped from an Arizona state hospital rehabilitation program late last month has been arrested in North Dakota.

Phoenix police announced Thursday evening that 38-year-old Randy Layton was taken into custody in Dickinson by the U.S. Marshals Service and arrangements are being made to extradite him to Arizona.

Police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for Layton with full nationwide extradition.

Layton had been missing since April 29 when he removed an ankle monitoring bracelet and ran away from an off-site outing in northeast Phoenix.

Arizona State Hospital's Arizona Community Protection and Treatment Center treats sexually violent patients under court order after they've served prison time for sex crimes.

Authorities say Layton was considered a moderate risk with the potential to harm others.