KNAU and Arizona News

Kingman Inmate Dead In Apparent Suicide

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 15, 2017 at 3:09 PM MST
Authorities say an inmate at the state prison in Kingman has died and it appears to be a suicide.

Arizona Department of Corrections officials announced Monday that 61-year-old Dean Mills died Saturday "from an apparent act of self-harm."

It's at least the third death of a state prison inmate in less than two weeks and suicide is suspected in all of them.

A 42-year-old inmate died May 4 at the state prison in Tucson and a 60-year-old inmate died at the state prison in Florence on May 8.

Prison staff reported seeing Mills unresponsive in his assigned housing location.

Mills was sentenced out of Maricopa County to five years in prison for aggravated assault.

Corrections officials say all inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office.

Associated Press
