Thieves Try To Steal Cash From Yarnell Church Donation Box

Yavapai County authorities say a security video shows two people trying to steal cash from a church donation box in Yarnell.

County Sheriff's officials say deputies were dispatched to the Shrine of the Mountain Church on May 4.

The church caretaker told deputies that the cash donation strong box was accessed before 3 a.m.

An alarm was activated at that time and the suspects fled.

Sheriff's officials say a nighttime security video shows a man being assisted by a female lookout but they concealed their faces.

Authorities say the main door of the strong box was forced open and its latches broken, but the cash was not taken.

They say thieves forced open the same church's donation box in late January or early February and stole several hundred dollars.