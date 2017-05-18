© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

McCain Calls on Turkish President to Hold Guards Accountable After Protester Attack

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published May 18, 2017 at 1:13 PM MST
Arizona Senator John McCain is calling on Turkey’s President to hold security personnel accountable for an attack on protesters in Washington DC this week. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 

Senator McCain and California Senator Dianne Feinstein sent a letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following an alleged attack by the Turkish president’s security guards on a group of peaceful protesters during his recent U.S. visit.

Nearly a dozen people were injured in the attack. McCain and Feinstein call it unacceptable and a violation of freedom of speech. They go on to say the incident is reflective of Turkey’s treatment of the press, ethnic minority groups and political opponents.

Credit Via YouTube/National Review
Images and video of the brawl quickly circulated online and in the press.

McCain had called for Turkey’s ambassador to be removed from the U.S. following the violence. The State Department has also condemned the attack. 

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
