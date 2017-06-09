U.S. Highway 180 to Grand Canyon Closes as Boundary Fire Spreads

Officials say the U.S. highway from Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon is closed because of a wildfire on a mountain north of the city.

A section of U.S. Highway 180 is closed about 10 miles north of Flagstaff because of smoke from the fire burning on the slopes of Kendrick Mountain.

Credit Kaibab National Forest /

The fire started last week following a lightning strike in a wilderness area just west of the state highway. The area has lots of dead and downed trees that were killed in a 2000 wildfire. The fire grew significantly Thursday because of high winds and has consumed nearly three square miles. Fire crews kept it from jumping the highway.

Credit Neil Weintraub/USFS / A Coconino National Forest crew was assigned to protect the historic 1911 Kendrick Mountain Lookout Cabin from the spreading Boundary Fire.

The National Forest Service says it will decide Friday morning whether it is safe to reopen the highway.