KNAU and Arizona News

U.S. Highway 180 to Grand Canyon Closes as Boundary Fire Spreads

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 9, 2017 at 8:28 AM MST
2017_06_09-10.33.31.678-CDT.jpeg
Bob Blasi/USFS
/

Officials say the U.S. highway from Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon is closed because of a wildfire on a mountain north of the city.

A section of U.S. Highway 180 is closed about 10 miles north of Flagstaff because of smoke from the fire burning on the slopes of Kendrick Mountain.

boundary_20170607.jpg
Credit Kaibab National Forest
/

The fire started last week following a lightning strike in a wilderness area just west of the state highway. The area has lots of dead and downed trees that were killed in a 2000 wildfire. The fire grew significantly Thursday because of high winds and has consumed nearly three square miles. Fire crews kept it from jumping the highway.

 

2017_06_08-09.20.17.120-CDT.jpeg
Credit Neil Weintraub/USFS
/
A Coconino National Forest crew was assigned to protect the historic 1911 Kendrick Mountain Lookout Cabin from the spreading Boundary Fire.

The National Forest Service says it will decide Friday morning whether it is safe to reopen the highway.

 

2017_06_08-09.15.00.936-CDT.jpeg
Credit Neil Weintraub/USFS
/
A Coconino National Forest crew wrapped the 1911 historic Kendrick Mountain Lookout Cabin in a flame resistant material as the Boundary Fire grew.

KNAU and Arizona News firewildfireCoconino CountyLocal NewsKaibab National ForestFire Season 2017
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
