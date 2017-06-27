© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
2 Planes Have Separate Hard Landings At Cottonwood Airport

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 27, 2017 at 7:39 AM MST
cottonwoodplane1.png
Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department
Two small planes experienced separate hard landings at Cottonwood Airport in north-central Arizona, but authorities say there are no reported injuries.

Officials with the Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department say the first accident occurred about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Emergency personnel say the pilot was the only person aboard the plane and had already exited the aircraft by the time they arrived on the scene.

The pilot says the accident occurred while landing the plane.

The other accident occurred about 2:30 p.m. and the pilot also refused medical treatment.

Photos from the scene appear to show no major damage to either plane.

Authorities say both accidents are under investigation.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
