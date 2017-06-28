College Board To Appeal Ruling On Immigrant Student Tuition

The state's largest community college district will ask the Arizona Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling saying young immigrants granted deferred deportation status are not eligible for lower in-state college tuition.

The Maricopa County Community College District board voted 4-3 Tuesday evening to pursue an appeal. About 200 appeal supporters attended the meeting.

Last week's Court of Appeals decision overruled a judge's 2015 decision that said students in the program created by former President Barack Obama were considered legally present in the U.S. and qualify for in-state tuition.

The decision instead said the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA did not confer that status and that Arizona law bars in-state tuition.

About 2,200 students attending the district's 10 colleges or other facilities are affected