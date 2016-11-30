NAU President Signs Letter Supporting of DREAMer Students

Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng has signed a letter along with more than 400 other college leaders in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

It protects immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children from deportation. Some are concerned those protections could be taken away under a Donald Trump administration.

The letter states students in the program, known as DREAMers, have contributed positively to academia and their communities. Other signers include the presidents of Arizona State University and Prescott College.

Many faculty members and students at Arizona colleges have recently called on administrators to protect DREAMer students.