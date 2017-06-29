Fire Managers Hopeful Changing Weather Could Boost Goodwin Fire Containment

Updated Thu, June 29 at 6:20 p.m.

Officials report fire crews have now contained 43 percent of the Goodwin Fire burning 14 miles south of Prescott. Changing weather conditions are helping crews turn a corner in fighting the 25,000-acre blaze. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

Decreasing winds are allowing hotshots to attack the wildfire directly and dig containment lines around some of its most active areas. Officials are hopeful of significant progress in the coming days.

Credit 12 News / Flames from the Goodwin Fire south of Prescott

"The smoke has seemed to dissipate a little bit, the fire activity as well seems to have dissipated. Makes us think that obviously firefighters are getting a better handle on the fire—their suppression efforts are working," says Tiffany Davila is with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire.

Credit Carlos Chavez/12 News / Nearly 1,000 personnel are currently fighting the Goodwin Fire.

Nearly a thousand personnel are now fighting the Goodwin Fire. Several communities remain under evacuation, but residents in town of Mayer returned Thursday.

Governor Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency in Yavapai County, which frees up additional funds for firefighting efforts.