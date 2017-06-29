© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Fire Managers Hopeful Changing Weather Could Boost Goodwin Fire Containment

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published June 29, 2017 at 2:28 PM MST
Goodwin12News.jpg
12 News
/

Updated Thu, June 29 at 6:20 p.m. 

Officials report fire crews have now contained 43 percent of the Goodwin Fire burning 14 miles south of Prescott. Changing weather conditions are helping crews turn a corner in fighting the 25,000-acre blaze. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. 

Decreasing winds are allowing hotshots to attack the wildfire directly and dig containment lines around some of its most active areas. Officials are hopeful of significant progress in the coming days.

Goodwin12News-2.jpg
Credit 12 News
/
Flames from the Goodwin Fire south of Prescott

"The smoke has seemed to dissipate a little bit, the fire activity as well seems to have dissipated. Makes us think that obviously firefighters are getting a better handle on the fire—their suppression efforts are working," says Tiffany Davila is with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire.

Goodwin12News-3.jpg
Credit Carlos Chavez/12 News
/
Nearly 1,000 personnel are currently fighting the Goodwin Fire.

Nearly a thousand personnel are now fighting the Goodwin Fire. Several communities remain under evacuation, but residents in town of Mayer returned Thursday.

Governor Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency in Yavapai County, which frees up additional funds for firefighting efforts. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News PrescottfirewildfirePrescott National ForestForest ServiceLocal NewsDoug DuceyFire Season 2017Goodwin Fire
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content