Arizona Regents Will Offer In-State Tuition To DACA Students

The Arizona Board of Regents say it'll continue to offer in-state tuition for eligible immigrants granted deferred deportation status while the issue is under court review.

The Maricopa County Community College District board is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling last week that says those immigrants aren't eligible for lower in-state college tuition.

The Court of Appeals decision overruled a judge's 2015 decision that said students in the program created by former President Barack Obama were considered legally present in the U.S. and qualify for in-state tuition.

The decision instead said the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA didn't confer that status and Arizona law bars in-state tuition.

About 2,200 students attending the district's 10 colleges or other facilities are affected.