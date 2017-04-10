© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Costs To Attend Arizona's State Universities To Increase

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 10, 2017 at 8:35 AM MST
nau_2.jpg
Northern Arizona University
/

Tuition and some fees at Arizona's public universities will be going up.

Increases approved by the Board of Regents mean tuition and fees for undergraduate Arizona residents will go up by 1.4 percent at Arizona State University, 3.9 percent at the University of Arizona and 2.7 percent at Northern Arizona University's Flagstaff campus.

However, there's no increase in base tuition for most continuing NAU undergraduates under the university's tuition guarantee program. There's also no increase in tuition and fees for most continuing undergraduate students enrolled in the University of Arizona's guaranteed tuition program.

The regents met Thursday and Friday in Tucson.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News tuitionNAUASUArizona Board of RegentsUniversity of Arizona
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content