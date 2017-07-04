Arizona Won't Give Trump Extensive Voter Registration Info

Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan has done an about-face and now says the state won't provide extensive voter registration information to the Trump administration.

In a statement Monday evening, Reagan says the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity's request "could implicate serious privacy concerns."

Last Friday, Reagan said Arizona would hand over voter data to a commission looking into allegations of voter fraud. However, the state planned to withhold voters' birth dates and Social Security numbers.

Now, Reagan says the request for extensive voter information is not in the state's best interest.

Arizona joins a growing number of states that have balked at aiding President Donald Trump's commission.