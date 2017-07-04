© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Won't Give Trump Extensive Voter Registration Info

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 4, 2017 at 9:03 AM MST
michele-reagan-620-2.jpg
Arizona Capitol Times
/

Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan has done an about-face and now says the state won't provide extensive voter registration information to the Trump administration.

In a statement Monday evening, Reagan says the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity's request "could implicate serious privacy concerns."

Last Friday, Reagan said Arizona would hand over voter data to a commission looking into allegations of voter fraud. However, the state planned to withhold voters' birth dates and Social Security numbers.

Now, Reagan says the request for extensive voter information is not in the state's best interest.

Arizona joins a growing number of states that have balked at aiding President Donald Trump's commission.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona state capitolelectionsvoter registrationvotingSecretary of State Michele ReaganPresident Trump
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content