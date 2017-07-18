Graham Says McCain Sounds Strong After Surgery

© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Sen. John McCain's best pal in the Senate says he's "sounding strong" after surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tells reporters that he has spoken to McCain, who is recuperating at his home in Arizona.

Graham says "it looks like everything is going to be A-OK." He says McCain needs to wait a week before returning to Washington because doctors won't allow him to board an airplane.

Graham says McCain "wants to come back so bad he can't stand it," and adds, "I think he would walk back if they would let him."

Graham says he hopes McCain returns in a week for the sake of his family as he will drive them crazy.

